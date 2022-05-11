Perdomo started at third base and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Perdomo was one of three consecutive bottom-of-the-order hitters to deliver two-out RBIs in Arizona's four-run third inning, which chased Miami starter Jesus Luzardo and provided separation for the Diamondbacks. A later single produced one of three runs in the eighth inning, giving Perdomo three RBI in 24 games. Hitting at the bottom of the order doesn't generate a lot of RBI opportunities for the infield prospect, who has has lost at-bats since Josh Rojas returned from injury. However, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo jockeys the lineup so that Perdomo stays fresh. Tuesday was his third start in the five games since Rojas was activated.