Perdomo went 2-for-4 with one walk, two doubles and an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to San Diego.

The two doubles increased Perdomo's total to 20, the third consecutive season with at least 20 two-baggers. He's overcome a shaky beginning to June and hit safely in 16 of the last 21 contests, posting a slash line of .301/.414/.458 during that run. Other than that stretch in June, Perdomo has been remarkably consistent in 2025 and sports a .980 OPS with runners in scoring position, which has fueled a career-high 65 RBI through the first 93 games.