Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three total RBI in a 12-8 win against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Los Angeles jumped out to an early four-run lead before Perdomo brought Arizona within a run with his two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The shortstop later doubled in a score in the seventh to provide the Diamondbacks with a four-run cushion. The second-inning long ball was Perdomo's first of the season, and he leads Arizona with seven RBI in just six games. Perdomo is slashing an impressive .455/.625/1.000 through 17 plate appearances.