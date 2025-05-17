Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo supplied his first two RBI with productive outs -- a groundout in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the fourth -- before adding an RBI double in the eighth. The shortstop is putting together a strong May, batting .354 (17-for-48) over 14 games this month while adding 10 RBI, three steals and an 8:9 BB:K. Overall, Perdomo slashing .294/.397/.458 with five home runs, 10 steals, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored and 10 doubles across 44 contests despite often hitting in the bottom third of the order since Ketel Marte returned from a hamstring injury May 2.