Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Drives in two in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Brewers.
Perdomo continued his breakout season with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning and then a game-tying double an inning later. He's knocked in 86 runs this season, smashing his previous career best of 47 in 2023. Perdomo ranks third among baseball's shortstops with a 5.5 fWAR.
