Perdomo is down to the ninth spot in the lineup Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Perdomo has mostly been hitting leadoff for the Diamondbacks here in the second half of the 2023 regular season, but he is 4-for-32 with zero extra-base hits in his last nine games and his season OPS has fallen from .813 to .760 in that span. Corbin Carroll will serve as Arizona's tablesetter Wednesday against Los Angeles.