Perdomo batted ninth and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.

For the last month, Perdomo made a home in the upper third of the batting order but was back down to ninth Saturday, which is where he started the season. It's unclear if this will be an arrangement moving forward, but it hasn't mattered too much where Perdomo slots.

