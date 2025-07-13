Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Dropped to ninth
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo batted ninth and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.
For the last month, Perdomo made a home in the upper third of the batting order but was back down to ninth Saturday, which is where he started the season. It's unclear if this will be an arrangement moving forward, but it hasn't mattered too much where Perdomo slots.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Hits grand slam in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Pops ninth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Moves to leadoff•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Swats homer Saturday•