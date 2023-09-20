Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Giants.

Perdomo's second-inning double must have felt good. It was the shortstop's first hit since Sept. 7, a span of 25 at-bats without one. He's the strongside of a platoon with rookie Jordan Lawlar, both of whom are struggling during September. Perdomo is batting .119 (5-for-42) and Lawlar is at .150 (3-for-20) for the month.