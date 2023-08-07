Perdomo entered Sunday's game to play second base after Ketel Marte was removed due to a hamstring injury. Perdomo went 0-for-2 in a 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Perdomo finished off the road trip, which was rough for both team and himself. After an extra-inning win over San Francisco to begin the excursion, Arizona lost its final six games. Perdomo went 4-for-27 (.148) with one walk. He's already the club's primary shortstop, so if Marte's injury lingers past Monday's off day, Jace Peterson could fill in at second base when Arizona kicks off a homestand Tuesday against the Dodgers.