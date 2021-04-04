Perdomo made his MLB debut Saturday and struck out in his lone at-bat in a 7-0 loss to the Padres.
Perdomo entered the blowout loss in the eighth inning and got his first MLB at-bat. He's up with Arizona while Nick Ahmed (knee) is on the injured list, but Josh Rojas is expected to get the majority of starts at short, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
