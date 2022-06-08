Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Perdomo will take a seat one day after smacking his first career home run while driving in a career-high five runs in the Diamondbacks' 14-8 loss. Jake Hager steps in at shortstop for Perdomo, who had started at the position in each of the last five contests.
