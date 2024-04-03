Perdomo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with an apparent knee injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Perdomo reached base on an error during the bottom of the 10th inning but was limping as he ran toward second base. The Diamondbacks will take him into the clubhouse for a closer look and should have more information on his status after Wednesday's contest.
