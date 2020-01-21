Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gets big-league camp invite
Perdomo was invited to big-league camp Tuesday.
Perdomo will spend a brief period with the Diamondbacks' major-league coaching staff, though he'll need some time before he joins them for good. He's yet to reach the Double-A level, though he looked good at Low-A and High-A last season, stealing 26 bases while hitting .275/.397/.364 and posting a higher walk rate (14.0 percent) than strikeout rate (13.4 percent).
