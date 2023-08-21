Perdomo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Perdomo generally sits in favor of Nick Ahmed when a southpaw is on the mound for the opponent, and that will be the case Monday with left-hander Jordan Montgomery set to start for Texas.
