Perdomo is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed will play shortstop and bat eighth versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw after Perdomo logged four straight starts at the position while going 4-for-13 (.308) with two RBI and two runs scored.
