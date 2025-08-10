Perdomo went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and has a trio of three-hit efforts in that span. The shortstop's steady hitting has helped him maintain a starting role for the vast majority of the season. He's up to a .283/.383/.429 slash line with 11 home runs, 75 RBI, 64 runs scored and 17 stolen bases through 116 contests, putting him on pace for a career year across the board in his fourth big-league campaign.