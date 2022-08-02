Perdomo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.
Tuesday's game will be just the fifth Perdomo has not started since the start of June, but he could probably use a day off after going 3-for-22 (.136) over his last eight games. Sergio Alcantara will fill the shortstop spot in Perdomo's place.
