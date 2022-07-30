Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.
Perdomo fifth-inning blast was his third of the season and first since June 15, snapping a span of 32 contests without a homer. The rookie shortstop has just 12 extra-base hits and is slugging .277 (.074 ISO) over 90 games.
