Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

Perdomo fifth-inning blast was his third of the season and first since June 15, snapping a span of 32 contests without a homer. The rookie shortstop has just 12 extra-base hits and is slugging .277 (.074 ISO) over 90 games.

More News