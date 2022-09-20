Perdomo is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Perdomo went hitless over his last six games, so manager Torey Lovullo decided to hold him out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's twin bill. Sergio Alcantara will start at shortstop in Perdomo's place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Trying to finish on up note•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Nice start to September•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Knocks in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gets breather Monday•