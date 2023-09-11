Perdomo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Even though the Diamondbacks recently released short-side platoon mate Nick Ahmed, Perdomo still looks as though he'll frequently hit the bench when Arizona faces southpaws. With lefty Jose Quintana on the hill for the Mets, the switch-hitting Perdomo will give way to the righty-hitting Emmanuel Rivera at third base.
