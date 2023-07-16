Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

A surprise All-Star this season -- he was named as an injury replacement for Dansby Swanson (heel) -- Perdomo will sit in favor of Nick Ahmed at shortstop with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for Toronto. The switch-hitting Perdomo has logged just 36 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season. He's been leading off lately against opposing right-handers.