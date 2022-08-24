Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Perdomo started the last seven games and hit just .048 with two RBI, a stolen base, two walks and five strikeouts during that time. Sergio Alcantara is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
