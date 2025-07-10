Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in an 8-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Perdomo maximized his lone hit, swatting a grand slam to right field in the fifth inning. While power hasn't typically been a big part of his game. the shortstop has turned things up a notch this season, as he's already recorded a career-high 10 long balls, surpassing his previous top mark of six homers set in 2023. Perdomo is also up to 64 RBI, easily establishing a career-high mark and ranking 11th among major-league hitters.