Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Knocks triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Slides to shortstop•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Delivers pair in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains on roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back on bench Tuesday•