Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Homer, stolen base in win

Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Perdomo put the Diamondbacks ahead in the sixth inning with his 400-foot blast off Tejay Antone, his fourth of the year and first in 15 games. Perdomo got off to a slow start this season, though he's started to swing the bat better of late, going 14-for-39 (.359) with an .892 OPS in his last 12 contests. Overall, he's slashing .244/.350/.359 across 284 plate appearances this season with 24 RBI, 30 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.