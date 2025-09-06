Perdomo went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

Perdomo's bat had gone a little quiet over the previous week -- he was just 3-for-29 across his previous seven games. The shortstop started the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and added an RBI single in the eighth to help fend off the Red Sox's late push. Perdomo is up to a .287/.385/.452 slash line with 17 homers, 90 RBI, 88 runs scored and 24 stolen bases over 141 contests in an excellent breakout campaign at age 25.