Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo went 1-for-7 with a solo home run in losses to the Reds on Friday and Saturday. The Friday was suspended due to rain and completed Saturday.
Perdomo homered during the Friday portion of the game, which was suspended after six innings with score tied at 3-3. Since being moved up the order a week ago, Perdomo has gone 3-for-25 over six games while batting in the upper third of the order.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Moved to third in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Swipes bag in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Two more hits Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Fuels offense in extra-inning win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back to ninth after Marte's return•