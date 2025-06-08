Perdomo went 1-for-7 with a solo home run in losses to the Reds on Friday and Saturday. The Friday was suspended due to rain and completed Saturday.

Perdomo homered during the Friday portion of the game, which was suspended after six innings with score tied at 3-3. Since being moved up the order a week ago, Perdomo has gone 3-for-25 over six games while batting in the upper third of the order.