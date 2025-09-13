Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Twins.
Perdomo contributed to an Arizona comeback, which eventually failed, with a two-run home run in seventh inning. He homered for a second straight game and has six over the last 19 contests. The shortstop is having a breakout season with 19 homers and 95 RBI through 147 games.
