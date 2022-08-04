Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland.
Perdomo's ninth-inning blast made the loss more respectable. It was his fourth homer of the season and second in the last six games. All in all, it was a good day for the organization's youth movement: in addition to Perdomo's long ball, Alek Thomas homered and Daulton Varsho collected a pair of hits and stole a base. Those three will be center pieces of next year's roster and could be joined by Corbin Carroll at some point in 2023.
