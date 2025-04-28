Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two steals and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Perdomo knocked in Corbin Carroll after the latter led off the bottom of the first with a triple. The shortstop then hit his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning. It was a productive game for Perdomo, who endured a fallow stretch entering the game, going 2-for-27 with zero RBI over the last seven contests.