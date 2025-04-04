Perdomo went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.
The Diamondbacks were in a 9-3 hole in the seventh inning, but Perdomo gave them plenty of life with a grand slam that traveled 345 feet into the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. The 25-year-old switch-hitter hit his first homer of the year as the No. 2 batter in Arizona's order while Ketel Marte got Thursday night off, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to have such a favorable lineup spot when Marte is starting. Perdomo is still off to a strong start in 2025, batting .320 with 11 RBI, three runs scored and one stolen base over 25 at-bats (seven games).
