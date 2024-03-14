Perdomo tweaked his lower half on a slide during Monday's spring game and is being held out until the weekend, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Jace Peterson started at shortstop in the two games since. The Diamondbacks feel Perdomo needs a few days to bounce back, and the injury does not appear serious. Perdomo, Arizona's primary shortstop, is 4-for-25 over 10 Cactus League games.