Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Even though he's a switch hitter, Perdomo has typically sat out against left-handers throughout the season. That trend will continue Wednesday, as Perdomo cedes shortstop to Nick Ahmed with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the bump for Kansas City.
