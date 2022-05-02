Perdomo's role is likely to change when Josh Rojas (oblique) returns to the roster, which could happen at some point during Arizona's homestand beginning Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

When Rojas returns, manager Torey Lovullo said he'll see most of his innings at third base, the position which Perdomo, a shortstop by trade, is sharing with Sergio Alcantara. If the Diamondbacks wanted to keep Perdomo in the majors, third base would be a path to consistent at-bats for the developing prospect. Lovullo's comments about Rojas' playing time suggest the Perdomo will head back to Triple-A upon the veteran's return.