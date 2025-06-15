Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Padres.

Perdomo delivered a bases-loaded triple as part of a five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and then beat a throw at the plate to register the winning run. The three RBI bumped his season total to a career-high 49 (2nd on team) over 69 games. There's been nothing fluky about Perdomo's run-production in 2025; his .279 BABIP is tied for 111th in MLB, and his barrel (4.9 percent) and hard-hit (33.5 percent) rates have jumped up significantly beyond his career norms.