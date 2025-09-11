Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Perdomo put San Francisco on its back foot early, connecting on a leadoff homer in the first inning and then delivering a run-scoring single on his next at-bat one inning later. Despite a recent four-hit game, the shortstop's bat has been relatively quiet since the end of August; he entered Wednesday's game 8-for-47 (.170) over the previous 12 contests. The slump does nothing to diminish Perdomo's contributions in the second half, as he's slashed .319/.406/.465 since the break. He's up 18 home runs, 93 RBI and 25 steals over 146 games.