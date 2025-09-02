Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Perdomo has hit three homers and has a total of five extra-base hits over his last 10 games, going 10-for-41 (.244) in that span. The shortstop went back-to-back with Ketel Marte in the first inning to give Arizona an early advantage. Perdomo is up to 16 homers this season, two more than he had overall in the first three full campaigns of his career. He's added a .285/.385/.448 slash line with 88 RBI, 86 runs scored and 24 stolen bases across 138 contests.