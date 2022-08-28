Perdomo went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-5 victory over the White Sox.

Perdomo knocked in Christian Walker and Jake McCarthy on a second-inning single, then sent McCarthy home on another single in the eighth. Perdomo came around to score from third thanks to a heads-up play on a groundout. The shortstop has had a rough season, batting .191 on the year and .143 this month. He has gone 3 for his last 11, but went hitless in his prior 17 at-bats.