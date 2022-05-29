Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Perdomo hit the second of two triples in the second inning, driving in Jake McCarthy, who had tripled two batters before him. The RBI snapped an eight-game run without knocking in a run. He continues to see action at shortstop daily with Nick Ahmed (undisclosed) sidelined. The rookie shortstop is slashing .212./.336/.274 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, 15 runs and one stolen base over 40 games.