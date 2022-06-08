Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati.

Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list, though Perdomo's .223/.337/.302 slash line doesn't offer much fantasy upside.