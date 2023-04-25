Perdomo batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Perdomo, who typically hits out of the bottom third of the order, was in the leadoff position for the first time during his MLB career. Leadoff against a right-handed starter is typically a job for Josh Rojas, but he was given a day off after 15 consecutive starts. Perdomo has earned a chance to bat higher; the young shortstop entered the game with a .381 average and .409 OBP over his last six games. He's currently second on the roster in OBP (.446) and walks (six).