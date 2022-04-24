Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Perdomo started at shortstop, as the Diamondbacks plan to ease Nick Ahmed back from a shoulder injury. Long term, the team is giving the prospect practice reps at third base, where at-bats are available. Following a 1-for-22 start, Perdomo has multiple hits in two straight games, including his first double and triple of the season.