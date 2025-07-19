Perdomo batted second in the order and went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over St. Louis.

Perdomo tripled in the first inning but was stranded there, and then he singled in a pair of runs in Arizona's three-run second inning. He took the second spot in the batting order against a right-hander, which typically is the domain of Ketel Marte, but he was placed on the restricted list to deal with a burglary at his home in Phoenix. Perdomo spent one game batting ninth in a game just before the break, but that may have been a one-game decision. He's spent most of the last month in the upper third.