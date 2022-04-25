Perdomo started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.

Perdomo started in place of Ketel Marte, who was given a planned day off, and rocketed an extra-base hit for the third consecutive game. Marte is slow out of the gate, batting just .169 (10-for-59) with other worrisome numbers according to Statcast metrics, but there are no plans to give Perdomo more than an occasional fill-in start at second. However, that the rookie is 5-for-10 over the last three games suggests he's moving past the 1-for-22 he posted over the first 11 contests. If the bat remains hot, manager Torey Lovullo will need to find opportunities for him, most likely at third base.