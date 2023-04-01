Perdomo started at shortstop and went 0-for-1 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.
Perdomo made his season debut after Nick Ahmed got the Opening Day start at short. The former was eventually removed in the eighth inning for pinch hitter Evan Longoria, who doubled and scored. Perdomo and Ahmed will share shortstop but not necessarily as a strict right-lefty platoon.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back in action Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Could make quick return•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Suffers chest contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Removed from game early•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Fills in for injured Ahmed•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: On bench Saturday•