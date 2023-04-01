Perdomo started at shortstop and went 0-for-1 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Perdomo made his season debut after Nick Ahmed got the Opening Day start at short. The former was eventually removed in the eighth inning for pinch hitter Evan Longoria, who doubled and scored. Perdomo and Ahmed will share shortstop but not necessarily as a strict right-lefty platoon.