Perdomo started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Perdomo, who has been getting practice reps at third base, made his first start there as a professional, as the Diamondbacks look for ways to stabilize the revolving door at the hot corner. While Arizona waits on Josh Rojas (oblique), who was expected to open the season as the starter and is ramping up at the team's training facility, Perdomo moves into an unfamiliar spot. He handled all of his chances in the field, including the initiation of a double play that got starter Merrill Kelly out of a first-inning jam. If the Diamondbacks plan to keep the prospect on the MLB roster, it behooves them to give Perdomo a home where he can get consistent at-bats.