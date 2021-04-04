Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Padres.
After making his debut off the bench Saturday, Perdomo will enter the starting lineup for the first time as a major leaguer to face right-hander Chris Paddack. The expectation is that Josh Rojas will get the majority of the start at shortstop while Nick Ahmed (knee) is sidelined, but Perdomo is a top prospect in the organization and his running ability makes him an interesting streamer in leagues that allow daily roster moves.
