Perdomo batted third and went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Nationals.

Perdomo had made several appearances in the upper third of the batting order this season but only when Ketel Marte was injured or resting. With Marte back from a two-game absence due to an illness, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo made the call to leave Perdomo up in the order, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Perdomo's line when batting in the upper third of the order is .291/.393/.458 with seven doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI through 31 games.