Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Moves to leadoff
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.
Perdomo batted leadoff for a second straight game, as the Diamondbacks are competing without Corbin Carroll (hand), who is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list. That means Perdomo will likely replace Carroll as the leadoff hitter against right-handers, while Ketel Marte maintains his role atop the order against lefties. Perdomo has experienced a slight drop off during June, batting .190 (15-for-79) with a .624 OPS, but he's contributed seven extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over 20 contests.
