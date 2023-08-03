Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Perdomo did his part in the first inning, but that was the extent of his hitting contributions for the game. The shortstop is hitting .286 (16-for-56) since the All-Star break, though just four of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's at a solid .274/.380/.406 slash line with 13 steals, five home runs, 37 RBI and 48 runs scored over 91 contests this season. Perdomo continues to bat leadoff against right-handers while often sitting out versus southpaws in favor of Nick Ahmed.